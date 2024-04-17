Hrithik Roshan, JR.NTR looks from The Sets of 'War 2' Movie Leaked, Fans React (See Pics)

After huge success of War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger shroff, makers have already started shooting for its sequel. Photos from the sets have been viral on social media. Few days back photos of Hrithik and Jr. NTR were going viral and now one look of Hrithik Roshan has grab attention of netizens where he is seen wearing light blue turtleneck t-shirt which he paired with a black military vest jacket. He is seen walking away with his drink. Another photo has the 'RRR' star Jr NTR in an all-black avatar.

Fans are Kneen to see this duo shaking their legs on stage. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, 'War 2' is scheduled to hit theatres on Independence Day 2025.

The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film 'War' which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles. 'War 2', which is the sixth film of the Yash Raj Films (YRF) spy universe, is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film pits superstar Hrithik Roshan against NTR Jr in a bloody showdown of epic proportions. It also stars Kiara Advani, while the music is given by Pritam.

Talking about the other projects, NTR Jr also has 'Devara: Part 1' in the pipeline featuring Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. Hrithik Roshan's Fighter was released on 25 January 2024.

