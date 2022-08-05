Hrithik Roshan pays heartfelt tribute to his co-star Mithilesh Chaturvedi

Paying tribute to the late actor and his co-star Mithilesh Chaturvedi, who died on Thursday morning due to a cardiac arrest, actor Hrithik Roshan on his social media wrote "Thoughts and prayers for Mithilesh Chaturvedi Sir, a veteran actor, who I've had the pleasure of working with multiple times. You will be missed. RIP ."

Actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi passed away on Thursday morning. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared this information on his Instagram handle, he wrote "RIP Mithileshji." According to the reports Mithilesh Chaturvedi died on August 3 he suffered a cardiac ailment.

Mourning his death, Chaturvedi's son-in-law on his social media handle wrote "Aap duniya ke sabse ache pita the, aapne mujhe dhamaad nhi balki ek pbete ki tara prem diya. Bhagwan aapki aatma ko shanti pradan kare (You were the best father in the world, you gave me love like your own son)."

Mithilesh Chaturvedi had acted in films like Koi Mil Gaya, Asoka, Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Ready and many more.

