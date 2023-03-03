Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad to marry by end of 2023?

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are all set to take their relationship to the next level. Now, rumour mills are buzzing with reports of their marriage! The source- a tweet that is now going viral! tweet, A tweet that is now going viral, has claimed that Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad will be tying the knot this year itself. They have also revealed the month- November. The tweet read, “Breaking News:- Hrithik and Saba Azad are going to get married in November 2023!(sic)”

Hrithik and Saba have been very open about their relationship and are often seen going on dinner and movie dates together.Earlier, there were reports of the two moving in together. However, Roshan took it to Twitter to dismiss the report. He wrote, “There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I'll be under the lens of curiosity, but it's best if we keep misinformation.(sic)”On the work front, Hrithik has been busy shooting for Fighter. The film will see him with Deepika Padukone for the first time. Hrithik and Deepika recently shot in Kashmir for their schedule. The film directed by Sidharth Anand is said to be mounted on a huge scale. The film is all set to release in cinemas on January 25, 2024.