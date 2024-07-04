Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad's family pics give major 'hum saath saath hai' feels

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 : Actor Pashmina Roshan, who recently made a Bollywood debut with 'Ishq Vishk Rebound,' shared a family picture featuring Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan during her recent 'Ask me Anything' session on Instagram.

During the AMA session on her Instagram Stories, Pashmina tried to answer as many fan questions as possible.

When one fan asked her to post a picture with her family, she promptly shared an unseen photo of the entire Roshan family, including Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan.

The photo showcases the Roshan family, including Rakesh Roshan, Pinky Roshan, Sunaina Roshan, Rajesh Roshan, Hrithik and Sussanne's boys, and others.

Saba looked beautiful in a peach-colored saree, sitting beside her boyfriend's father, Rakesh Roshan. The picture radiates happiness and togetherness.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in 'Fighter,' alongside Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and others. The film performed decently at the box office. Hrithik is now preparing for 'War 2,' directed by Ayan Mukerji, known for his films 'Wake Up Sid,' 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani,' and 'Brahmastra.'

Pashmina Roshan made her Bollywood debut with 'Ishq Vishk Rebound,' starring Naila Grewal, Rohit Saraf, and Jibraan Khan. While the film did not break box office records, it performed decently and helped the newcomers make a mark in the industry and win hearts.

Helmed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film 'Ishq Vishk', which starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasurywala.

'Ishq Vishk Rebound' was released on June 21 this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor