Hrithik Roshan shares first glimpse of 'Fighter', raises fans' excitement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 : Actor Hrithik Roshan, on Monday, shared the first glimpse from his upcoming aerial action thriller film 'Fighter'.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared the picture which he captioned, "#Fighter #25Jan2024 #7MonthsToFighter."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ct8wuUmL3vC/

In the still, Hrithik faced his back at the camera. He appeared to be dressed in an airforce suit and stood close to what appeared to be fighter jets.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand 'Fighter' stars Hrithik, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

Soon after the 'Krrish' actor dropped the still, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"I can't wait," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Looking forward to thisss,"

"Damm looks soo good," a fan wrote.

The film marks Deepika and Hrithik's first on-screen collaboration.

'Fighter' also stars Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Hrithik was last seen in a crime thriller film 'Vikram Vedha' alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, which got decent responses from the audience.

Deepika, on the other hand, she will also be seen in an upcoming Pan India film 'Project K' opposite south actor Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film is all set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

She also has 'The Intern' alongside Amitabh Bachchan in her kitty.

Anil Kapoor will be next seen 'The Night Manager - Part 2' alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The series will stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from June 30.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor