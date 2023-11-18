Hrithik Roshan shares monochrome pictures, Saba Azad reacts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 : Actor Hrithik Roshan recently wrapped the shooting of his upcoming film 'Fighter'.

Hrithik took to Instagram to share a series of monochrome shots of himself. He captioned the post, "@avigowariker and his 2 minute made instant post pack up shot."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

In the pictures, Hrithik can be seen looking straight into the camera in the black sweater.

To this, Hrithik's girlfriend Saba Azad showered love by saying, "Oh hi."

Hrithik's fans have also showered the photos with fire emojis in the comments section.

"The Last Megastar of Bollywood @hrithikroshan," a fan wrote.

Another said, "#1 handsome man in the world 4 times and always in the top 5."

Meanwhile, Hrithik recently made an appearance in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger 3' as Kabir.

He will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' opposite Deepika Padukone.

'Fighter' is being touted as India's first aerial action film. Superstars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor share screen space for the first time.

Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi are also a part of 'Fighter'.

Siddharth Anand announced the film in 2021.

Taking to social media, he wrote, "This is definitely one of the most exciting moments of my life to bring together two of my favourite stars, Hrithik and Deepika, for the first time to the Indian and global audience. I am thrilled to begin the journey of MARFLIX, a production house dedicated to action filmmaking in India. I started this journey of Marflix along with my life partner Mamta Anand. Starting MARFLIX with Hrithik is special as he is someone who has seen me even working as an AD, then as a director on two films and now I am not just his director but I'm also starting my production house with him."

The film is set to release across cinemas on January 25, 2024.

Apart from that, Hrithik also has 'War 2' alongside Jr NTR in his kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor