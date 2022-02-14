Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan cheers for Saba Azad at an event in Mumbai

Actor Hrithik Roshan has been in the news ever since his rumoured relationship with actor musician Saba Azad came into prominence. Now Hrithik's ex- wife has heaped praise on Saba for her musical performance at an event in Mumbai. Sussanne took to Instagram and shared a photo of Saba with a caption that read, “What an amazing eve..! You are super cool and supremely talented @sabazad @madboymink.” She also geo-tagged the location as Soho House in Mumbai.

Saba responded to the post and wrote, “Thanks my Suzie, so so happy you were there last night.”Last month, Hrithik was photographed as he went for dinner with Saba at a Mumbai cafe. Hrithik held Saba’s hand while she hid her face with her hair. Saba debuted with the 2008 film Dil Kabaddi. She then appeared in the lead role in 2011’s Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. Last year, she also appeared in a segment in the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq. She is currently seen in the web series Rocket Boys, which is streaming on SonyLIV. Meanwhile, Sussanne is rumoured to be dating actor Aly Goni. The duo have maintained a stoic silence on the issue and are yet to comment on the matter.

