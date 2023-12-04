Hrithik Roshan's first look from Siddharth Anand's Fighter unveiled!

The much-anticipated look of Hrithik Roshan from the film 'Fighter' has been revealed. The action flick which marks the reunion of Siddharth and Hrithik also stars Deepika Padukone. The post-production work and sound mixing is currently in progress and the idea is to take the audience on a ride like never before with the first asset of this action thriller. Taking to his social media, Hrithik Roshan shared the first look. Describing his character of Patty aka Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, he captioned the photo, “Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania; Call Sign: Patty; Designation: Squadron Pilot; Unit: Air Dragons; Fighter Forever.”

The film was announced on 10 January 2021. The pre-production was much delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Principal photography finally began in November 2022 with filming proceeding in various schedules across Assam, Hyderabad, Jammu & Kashmir and Mumbai, and wrapped by late-October. The real life Indian Air Force cadets have worked for the film. The film's soundtrack album composed by the duo Vishal–Shekhar consists of five songs, with Satchith Paulose as the cinematographer. The visuals are handled by DNEG. The film also features the first-time pairing between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, the film is set to transcend boundaries with its stellar cast and gripping storyline. The film is set for a Republic Day release next year.

