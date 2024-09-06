Hrithik shares special post for father Rakesh Roshan on his 75th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 : As veteran actor Rakesh Roshan turned 75 on Friday, his son Hrithik shared a special post for him.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared a picture from a family celebration.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "HAPPY 75th Birthday Papa! We love you."

As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Happy Birthday."

Farhan Akhtar commented, "Happy birthday."

One of the users wrote, "Krrish 4 kab aa rahi hai."

A while ago, Rakesh dropped a fam-jam picture featuring his son Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad.

In the image, we can also see Rakesh Roshan's wife Pinky Roshan, music composer Rajesh Roshan and his daughter-actor Pashmina Roshan.

Rakesh Roshan looked extremely happy as he raised a toast.

"Dear Family, thank you for the amazing 75th birthday celebration. Your love made it truly special!," he captioned the post.

Rakesh has acted in films like 'Khubsoorat' (1980) with Rekha and 'Kaamchor' (1982) with Jaya Prada. He made his directorial debut with 'Khudgarz' (1987).

He went to direct movies such as 'Khoon Bhari Maang' (1988), 'Karan Arjun' (1995) and the Shahrukh Khan starrer- 'Koyla' (1997).

Rakesh also worked with his son Hrithik Rosan in films like 'Koi...Mil Gaya', 'Krrish' series.

Meanwhile, Hrithik is currently gearing up for 'War 2'.

'War 2' is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is best known for his films 'Wake Up Sid', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Brahmastra'.

