'HRNRH': Shivendra Barot helps Surili to seek forgiveness from her

Mumbai, April 28 TV actor Jay Bhanushali, who plays the role of prince Shivendra Barot in the show 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum' ('HRNRH'), talked about the upcoming sequence and how his on-screen character will do everything to please the female lead character Surili, played by Tina Datta and seek forgiveness from her for his mother's mistake.

The show is all about a royal Barot family situated in Ranakgadh, which is headed by Damayanti Barot, played by Kitu Gidwani, her son and prince Shivendra Singh Barot, essayed by Jay Bhanushali, and Tina Datta is seen as Surilii Ahluwalia.

In the show, Damayanti Barot's (Kitu Gidwaani) loyal help Veera offers Surili money to stay away from Prince Shivendra, played by Jay Bhanushali.

Moreover, she came to know that her Pammi maasi's (Mamta Verma) cafe will soon be sealed due to fraudulent activities.

Meanwhile, Shivendra is determined to seek Surilli's forgiveness and he tries to help her by getting her to cater for one of his meetings in Ranakgadh.

Unaware that Shivendra has given them the opportunity, Surilii travels all the way to Ranakgadh to put up her coffee stall.

Elaborating further, Jay said: "Shivendra is a righteous man and when he gets to know how his mother Damayanti went to the extent of bribing Surilii to stay out of his life, he knew that a grave mistake had been committed. Earlier, he made sure to fix Surilii's gramophone that he accidentally broke and yet again, he goes the extra mile to fix his mother's mistake."

The 38-year-old actor is known for his roles in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Kayamath', and his last fictional show was 'Kairi-Rishta Khatta Meetha'.

Later, he also appeared on reality shows such as 'Nach Baliye 5', 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 7', 'Bigg Boss 15', and many more.

He added more about what all is going to happen in the show and said: "Shivendra is determined to come back to his hometown once he has changed Surilii's perspective towards him and Ranakgarh. To see how the events unfold with Surilii opening her stall will be interesting to watch."

'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor