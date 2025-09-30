Huma Qureshi opens up on her 70s bold cinema dream: Acting alongside Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil

Mumbai Sep 29 Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, known for her versatility and fearless performances, shared that if she had been part of the 1970s Bollywood era, she would have loved to work alongside Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil.

In an exclsuive conversation with IANS Huma shared “It's the 70s. It was such a bold decade. Experimental, political, and stylish, all at once. I would have loved to do a parallel cinema classic with Shabana Azmi or Smita Patil and then also a glamorous masala entertainer in the same year. That versatility excites me."

Huma also shared her experiences at the Toronto International Film Festival this year, where her movie “Bayaan” premiered.

She said “Watching my movie with a packed house of people from all over the world was one moment that really stayed with me. Feeling their reactions in real time was ethereal.”

Talking about turning producer with “Bayaan”, Huma stated that the experience was extremely enriching. “This film is very close to my heart because I was not just acting in it but also serving as an executive producer, which meant every choice from script to screen carried a deeper responsibility.To see “Bayaan”, travelling from TIFF to BIF, and witness audiences connect with it exactly the way we had dreamed of was extremely overwhelming" added Huma.

When asked about screening films internationally versus at home, she said, “At home, audiences know you – they come with certain expectations. Globally, you are almost reintroducing yourself.There is a little bit of pressure but mostly pride because you are carrying your culture and cinema with you.”

Huma also recalled connecting with Latin American filmmakers at TIFF, realising that independent cinema struggles with funding distribution and finding audiences are universal. She even caught the premiere of Sholay, calling it surreal to watch a classic resonate with an international audience.

“Its characters, dialogues, and emotions continue to resonate across generations and geographies. That's the magic of cinema" concluded Huma.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor