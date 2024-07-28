Huma Qureshi Receives Cutest Birthday Wish From Bestie Sonakshi Sinha (See Pics)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28: Actor Huma Qureshi, who celebrated her birthday Sunday, received a cute wish from her best friend forever (BFF) Sonakshi Sinha. On Sunday, Sonakshi took to her Instagram account to share a special post for Huma. In the picture, the two friends can be seen laughing hysterically while posing together. Alongside the picture, Sonakshi wrote, "Happy birthday to this crazy HUMA-n." Huma recently witnessed the 'beautiful mad passionate love story' of her best friends, Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal, which took place last month.

Overwhelmed by the love and joy, Huma expressed her feelings about the happy occasion. Huma took to Instagram handle and posted a picture of the couple from their big day. Along with the picture, she penned a message for the couple, which read, "Two most different personalities ... two unique souls .... But ... together you fit perfectly. I'm so blessed to have witnessed this beautiful mad passionate love story .. my friends are now husband and wife @aslisona @iamzahero." Sonakshi and Zaheer got married on June 23 in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai.

It was an intimate wedding. The civil wedding was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.The reception was attended by a constellation of Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actress Saira Banu, among others, who came to congratulate the couple and celebrate their union. Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before solemnising their relationship. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi's horror-comedy film 'Kakuda', which is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar was released on ZEE5 on July 12. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

