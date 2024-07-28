Vicky Kaushal drops new pic flaunting his muscular body, fans call him 'hot'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 : Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is currently enjoying the success of his recent film 'Bad Newz,' has once again grabbed everyone's attention with his latest post.

Taking to his Instagram, Vicky shared a striking photo of himself posing in the water.

In the picture, the 'Masaan' actor flaunts his muscular body, looking fit and confident.

Along with the photo, Vicky added a playful caption that reads, "Gaane vangu mukde thodi aa patlo!"

Fans of the 'Uri' actor quickly flooded the comments section.

One fan wrote, "Vicky pleeeejjj, ek he jaan hai kitni baar loge." Another simply commented, "hot."

The film, released on July 19, seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit 'Good Newwz,' which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

This film takes a hilarious detour from the usual rom-com tropes, diving into the chaotic world of heteropaternal superfecundationa fancy way of saying two dads, one mom, and one bun in the oven!

'Bad Newz' is co-produced by Tiwari along with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Amritpal Singh Bindra.

The romantic comedy stars actors Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, and Triptii Dimri in lead roles.

'Bad Newz' also has special cameos by actresses Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma.

