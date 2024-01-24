’I Am Dating Someone Else, ‘ Kangana Ranaut Clarifies on Dating Rumors with EaseMyTrip Co-Founder Nishant Pitti

Kangana Ranaut, one of Bollywood's controversial figures, recently attended the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. She looked stunning in a saree and posted many related photos. One picture that caught users' attention was her photo with EaseMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti. This photo of her went viral and sparked rumors that they are dating. However, Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to clarify these rumors and stated that she is dating someone else.

Kangana posted a news piece in which she was linked with Nitish Pitti and said, "My humble request to the media: please don't spearhead misinformation. @nishantpatti ji is happily married and I am dating someone else. Wait for the right time. Please don't embarrass us. It's not nice to link a young woman to a new man every day just because they clicked pictures together. Please don't do this,"



On the work front Kangana Ranaut will be seen in Emergency, she recently announced the release date of the movie on her official Instagram account. "Unlock the story behind India’s darkest hour. Announcing Emergency on 14th June 2024. Witness history comes alive as the most feared and fiercest Prime Minister. Indira Gandhi thunders into cinemas. Emergency in cinemas on 14th June 2024." She captioned.