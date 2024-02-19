"I am happy to be here again": Javed Ali talks about his performance at Taj Mahotsav 2024

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 : Ace singer Javed Ali, known for his soulful melodies including 'Kun Faya Kun', 'Jashne Bahara', 'Tu Hi Haqeeqat', expressed his excitement about his performance at the 10-day long cultural festival Taj Mahotsav 2024 in Agra and said that he is a big fan of the event.

While talking to the media, he said, "I am overjoyed and grateful for the opportunity to come over here again. I am a huge fan of this festival and have performed there twice or three times before. I had planned to travel over here last year after the release of the 'Srivalli' song, but it couldn't be finalised. But this time, everything matched, and I am happy to be here again."

Apart from giving several hits like 'Guzaarish', 'Tu Hi Haqeeqat', and 'Tum Tak', among others, he has also mentored talented singers on reality shows. He appeared as a judge on several reality series such as 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' in 2012, 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs' in 2020, ' Indian Idol Season 10', and others.

He shared his experience of judging these reality TV shows and said, "Judging the reality shows has brought a lot of love from the people. Wherever I go, people say that you are one of the best judges, I am Mummy's favourite judge, and it makes me happy. "

Regarding the reality shows, he said, "They are made for the people and also give a platform to young and emerging talent. At least, they get fame and money, which is very important."

He also added that it is the time for independent music, "I have two to three songs coming every week," he said.

His recent track 'Chal Ve Watna' from 'Dunki' also garnered love and attention from the audience.

The popular singer recently performed at Taj Mahotsav 2024, which started on February 17 and will continue till February 27.

