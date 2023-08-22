"I am scared": Kangana Ranaut reacts after Karan Johar says he is excited to watch the actress in 'Emergency

Kangana Ranaut is known for taking direct jibe at Karan Johar calling him the Bollywood mafia and flag bearer of nepotism. She even criticised KJo's latest directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'Amid all this, Karan, however, chose to remain silent or reply in the most humble way. Even recently, Karan spoke about Kangana's upcoming release 'Emergency' and expressed his excitement to watch the political drama. During an interaction with the Indian Express, when Karan was asked if he has any wish to make a political drama, the filmmaker said, "Emergency is being made, and I am excited to watch it

While the statement has now gone viral, the actress took to X, previously known as Twitter, and admitted that she is scared that she will be targetted with a smear campaign. Kangana Ranaut, who will be starring and directing the political-themed film, claimed that a smear campaign was orchestrated when Manikarnika had released.

“Ha ha last time when he said he was excited to see Manikarnika, the worse smear campaign of my life was unleashed upon me on its releasing weekend … almost all main actors working in the film were paid to sling mud on me and sabotage the film and suddenly the most successful weekend of my life was turned in to a living nightmare for me… Ha ha I am scared now very scared … because he is excited again …" she tweeted. Emergency is set to release on November 24, 2023. Kangana plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry and Shreyas Talpade among others.