"I am so grateful...": Taha Shah Badussha talks about 'Heeramandi' success, his Cannes appearance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 : Actor Taha Shah Badussha talked about the success of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' and shared his experience of attending the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

In an interview with ANI, he said, "I am so grateful to the audience for their love and support. I am thankful to Bhansali sir (Sanjay Leela Bhansali), to my family and everyone who supported me. I hope to get more such opportunities."

Sharing his experience of attending the Cannes Film Festival, he said, "When I went to Cannes for the first time, I mean the first day when I entered, my mind was blown. I just got very motivated that I will come here in the morning and work hard the whole day. So I think Cannes has been an unforgettable experience. I went to Cannes also because I wanted to launch my next film, Paro. It is about a subject very close to my heart, a subject that made me cry."

He recalled how he got an opportunity to be part of the series and said, "I almost chased this role and approached Shruti Mahajan to give at least one audition. Finally, after about 15 months, when I called her, she said that you take this audition. So that was a three-day role. But I was happy, even if would have got one-day role, I would have done it. Because the opportunity to work with Sanjay sir is very important for me. And I took that opportunity. I had also signed a contract. But Bhansali sir had different plans."

Taha Shah continued, "He told Shruti, don't give him this role. Give him the role of Balraj. So he increased my role. And I was very happy and I... Even if I had done Balraj, I would have been very happy. I mean, I wasn't looking for the lead. I was just looking that if I do one scene with Sir, then I will be happy."

"And suddenly when I was going to sign that contract, they called me and said that sir has changed his mind, sorry. So I thought that what has been happening for the last 14 years is going to happen again. That someone else came and took my role. Either they are going to fire me or they are going to reduce my role. So when I went, I begged a lot that sir don't fire me. This is the biggest opportunity of my life. I have waited for many years. And when he suddenly said, I saw your look test and there is something in your eyes. I want you for the lead role of my project, Tajdar Baloch," he added sharing how he got an opportunity to play such a prominent role.

Taha also shared that as an actor he is huge fan of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. "I am not his fan, I am like his disciple. I love him."

Earlier, sharing his experience of working with Bhansali, Taha said, "Tajdar is a remarkable character, embodying nobility, kindness, and unwavering determination. Portraying him has been a dream come true. I'm immensely thankful to Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity in Heeramandi. Working alongside such a talented star cast has been a great learning experience and honour. I believe audiences will deeply resonate with Tajdar's narrative of love and patriotism."

Meanwhile, the series, which features a star-studded cast, includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Sehgal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence in the 1940s, the show explores the lives of courtesans and their patrons, delving into the cultural dynamics of Heera Mandi.

'Heeramandi' is streaming on Netflix.

