"I am thrilled to host Roadies Season 18": Sonu Sood confirms replacing Rannvijay Singha

MTV Roadies is one of the popular reality shows on Indian television which has been running for nearly 18 years now and actor Rannvijay Singha has been a influential figure on the show. Now actor Actor Sonu Sood is all set to host Roadies Season 18. It will mark his maiden reality television outing and it promises to be a thrilling one, as he would take the participants through challenging terrains of South Africa.

In a statement, Sonu said, “MTV Roadies depicts the phenomenal spirit of the youth, who dare to challenge their limits. The new season is going to be high on adrenaline and adventure and will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. The show comes with an infectious energy; something that’ll inspire me at every step to push my limits as well. I am thrilled to host the upcoming season and take the contestants through this South African expedition.”The shoot for Roadies Season 18 will begin in the second week of February and is expected to go live in March on MTV.

Recently, Rannvijay announced that he had quit the show. Rannvijay told Hindustan Times that things didn’t work out from both sides. He also mentioned that their dates didn’t match, and it was ‘disheartening’. Clarifying that there were no issues with the production house, Rannvijay added that he has been working with the channel for 18 years and that he has done different shows with the network. “Production house aur mera koi taal mel hai nahi,” he said. For the unversed, Raghu Ram and Rajiv were the creative mavericks behind the MTV Roadies. However, in 2011 the duo left the show suddenly after season 11. Raghu had said, “I’m done with Roadies. And if I’m not excited, there’s no point in my continuing with it. The auditions are atrocious. I don’t even have the words for it, they are mind-numbing. The journey also is so bad that it just doesn’t motivate me. It’s just done with. Kitna karunga? Ho gaya.”Even after Raghu Ram and Rajiv left the show, Rannvijay Singha continued to lead the show and maintained the TRP over the years.