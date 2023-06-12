"I am very excited": Ridhi Dogra's 'Lakadbaggha' to start its journey in the OTT world

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 : Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra and Milind Soman-starrer action-thriller 'Lakadbaggha' is all set to start its OTT journey.

Set in Kolkata, the film follows Arjun (Anshuman Jha), a loner who teaches martial arts to children during the day and turns into a saviour of the street dogs during the night. During his hunt for a lost dog, he comes across an endangered species of an Indian striped hyena (Lakadbaggha) and learns about an illegal animal trade operation in Kolkata. Will he be able to reunite with his dog while also helping other animals or will he be chased down by crime branch officer Akshara (Riddhi Dogra) who is tasked with the responsibility to find the hooded vigilante whose identity remains mysterious.

'Lakadbaggha' is the story of an animal lover vigilante vs an animal abuser kingpin. This action film deals with the underbelly of illegal animal trade and the inhuman treatment of the voiceless creatures. The film had its World Premiere at the Kolkata International Film Festival and its International Premiere at the HBO South Asian International Film Festival. After an impressive run at the box office, Lakadbaggha is set to stream for free on ZEE5 from 30th June.

Actor Ridhi Dogra in a statement said, "Lakadbaggha is my debut feature film, and I could not have asked for a better subject. It's a unique vigilante story which has not been explored before on-screen. Another thing that I loved about this film is that it comes with a social message with regards to animal cruelty and since I am an animal lover, it really struck a chord with me. I am very excited for the film's digital premiere release on ZEE5, and I hope that it manages to appeal to a wider audience".

Director Victor Mukherjee said, "You often read about cruelty against animals, but no one is doing anything about it. So, we wanted to create a commercial film for our voiceless friends and dedicate it to them. We want people to realise that all it takes is just one act of kindness. We are proud of our labour of love however for us to drive the message efficiently, we want as many people as possible to watch the film. While Lakadbaggha received a great response at the film festivals and during its theatrical run but now with its World Digital Premiere on ZEE5, I hope that the film reaches more people and sparks a positive change in them".

Actor Anshuman Jha said, "Animals and action are two of my biggest passions. This film is a culmination of both. It's high time we treat animal insensitivity as a crime and take action against it. It is disheartening that animal cruelty laws aren't taken very seriously. People often harass or torture animals for trading purpose or for entertainment and get away with it. Such people deserve harsh punishment and Lakadbaggha acts like an eye-opener. The film will entertain you, make you more considerate towards these voiceless creatures and make us co-habit with them. I urge all animal lovers to watch Lakadbaggha with their friends and family".

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, "At ZEE5, we are happy to present Lakadbaggha, a vigilante film which will strike a chord with the dog lovers and tug at their heart strings. We hope that the film reaches as many people as possible as it will be free to stream as part of the AVOD library".

'Lakadbaggha' will stream exclusively from June 30 on ZEE5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor