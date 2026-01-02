“I Believe 2026 Is My Year”: Bigg Boss 17 Fame Sana Raees Opens Up About Her Next Chapter

Bigg Boss 17 fame Sana Raees Khan welcomed the New Year in the glittering city of Dubai, a destination known for its breathtaking skyline and unforgettable celebrations. For Sana, the choice of Dubai is more than just luxury and fireworks—it’s about reflection, gratitude, and stepping into a new chapter with clarity. After a year marked by hard work, professional growth, and public attention, the New Year offers her a rare pause to breathe, recharge, and reconnect with herself.

“I believe 2026 is my year! The New Year is not just about changing the calendar, it’s about renewing your mindset and energy,” Sana shared, reflecting on her plans. “Dubai, with its calm mornings and vibrant nights, feels like the perfect place to reset and welcome what’s next.”