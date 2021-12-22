'I better be dancing in this movie' Priyanka Chopra spill the beans on her upcoming movie 'Jee Le Zaara'

International celebrity Priyanka Chopra talked about her upcoming Indian movie Jee Le Zaara. Priyanka will be sharing screen with two leading actress Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.



The movie is directed by non other than Farhan Akhtar and he has also written the script with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the film will going to be realese in the year 2022.



Priyanka Chopra in her recent interview spill the beans about her upcoming film Jee Le Zara, she said "End of next year I'll be filming Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina and Alia and which I'm really excited about. It's been a long time since I've spoken dialogues in Hindi or I've danced to songs. So I told Farhan, I said, 'I better be dancing in this movie'."



She further talked about her journey in Hollywood film industry and also spoke about her recent release The Matrix Resurrections, she said "For people to develop confidence in you takes time. I have been working for almost seven years (in Hollywood). It's very exciting to be trusted with a movie like The Matrix Resurrections."



The actress further added "Few of us South Asians, like Mindy Kaling, Aziz Ansari, Hasan Minhaj and Riz Ahmed, where we have pushed the envelope, where the door has been kicked open and we have demanded a seat on the table.



The Matrix Resurrections is the fourth part of the Matrix franchise. Along with Priyanka the film also features Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne-Moss and Jada, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick and Yahya Abdul-Mateen.