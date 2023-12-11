"I don't want to make films without my language": Karan Johar

Karan Johar, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, has left an indelible mark as a film director, producer, screenwriter, and costume designer. His directorial debut in 1998 with the blockbuster 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' catapulted him into the limelight. Over the years, Karan has helmed and produced numerous successful Bollywood films, he launched several actors, who rose to stardom not only in Bollywood but also in the broader spectrum of Indian cinema. Despite his success in Bollywood, Karan has remained exclusively focused on the Hindi film industry. In explaining this choice, he revealed a preference for the red carpet of the 'Academy Awards, expressing a desire to walk it someday. However, he emphasized that such an occasion would be most meaningful to him if it were in recognition of a Hindi film, underscoring his commitment to and love for the Bollywood industry.

In an interview with American Magzine Variety, Karan Johar said that he doesn't dream of moving to Hollywood for work and his heart is still and will always be in India. Karan said I do wish to walk the prestigious red carpet of the Oscars and Academy but only for Hindi cinema. While expressing love for the Hindi language and country he said, "It took a couple of trips to Los Angeles to realize that it is all wonderful and you have a lot of meetings, but my heart is in my country and my cinema is in my heart. I don’t want to leave that. I don’t want to make films without the language that’s raised me.”

While accepting the Variety Vanguard Award at the Red Sea Film Festival, he said that, "To win I don't need to make an English film. I would love to walk the Academy's red carpet, but only for Hindi language film." Karan emphasized, "The world needs to dispel the misconception that Indian films are solely about songs and dance. While we take pride in our musical elements, there are narratives told in numerous languages from various parts of India, each with its unique beauty. These stories deserve to be seen by a global audience. Fortunately, streaming platforms provide a platform for these films."

On the work front in 2023 Karan Johar made his directorial comeback through the blockbuster film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, supported by veterans Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. Concurrently, he is actively involved in the eighth season of his popular talk show, 'Koffee With Karan.'