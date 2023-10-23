'I feel good when people call me Mikesh': Sumeet Vyas about his character in 'Permanent Roommates'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 : Actors Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh bring back the internet's favourite couple, in the new season of 'Permanent Roommates.'

Sumeet Vyas opened up about why he is proud to be called Mikesh in real life after winning the hearts of audiences with his endearing depiction of Mikesh over the years.

Sharing his excitement about the new season of the show, Sumeet Vyas said, "I feel good when people call me Mikesh. Not only audiences but directors and makers also call me this. It shows that you did something that resonated with people, and I take it very positively because it is a privilege. It is exciting and humbling because, as an artist, very few people get an opportunity to play a character where you are known for your role, and that stays with people for many years. I am happy to continue this journey, striving to do justice to the character and keep the excitement alive for many more years to come."

The series, which stars Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh in main roles, also has pivotal performances by Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sheeba Chaddha, and Shishir Sharma. Season 3 of Permanent Roommates, produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Shreyansh Pandey.

The 5-episode series is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide. Permanent Roommates Season 3.

