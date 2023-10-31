I feel the makers were very clear in their head what they wanted and how they wanted to approach the second season”, shares Shantanu Maheshwari about the second season of Campus Beats

Amazon’s free streaming service presented with the best Navratri gift to the viewers with the second season of Campus Beats. This season delves deeper into the budding passion between Ishaan and Netra, following the journey of students at the Mumbai University of Movement and Dance, a.k.a. M.A.D as they cope with new obstacles and turmoil, engage in mushy romance, and discover the mystery. After the success of the first season, Shantanu Maheshwari, who plays Ishaan in this dance drama, shared his thoughts about the second season.

While talking about his experience shooting for the second season, Shantanu said, “I had an amazing time shooting the second season of Campus Beats. People are often skeptical about the second season's release, but I believe the creators were clear in their heads about what they wanted and how they wanted to approach the second season. The script was fantastic. I loved how we dove deep into personal equations in the second season, showing characters getting involved in their decision-making and ability and then doubting those abilities as well as the personal equation under scrutiny. That is something I love about season two, the way in the first season we have established everyone and their relationship and how we dive deep into their relationships in season two. At the same time, not stopping the overall arc of the story. So yeah, I loved it. I can also say that the audience enjoyed it, which is why season three is being requested.”

The dance drama, directed by Palki Malhotra, stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Shruti Sinha, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Tanvi Gadkari, Harsh Dingwanii, Tanya Bhushan, Dhanshree Yadav, Teriya Magar, Adnaan Khan, and Rohan Pal in pivotal roles. Cam