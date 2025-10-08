‘I Felt Like His Wife’: TV Actress Sara Khan Ties the Knot With Actor Krish Pathak After One Year of Dating

Sara Khan, popular television actor and Bigg boss 4 contestant who is known for serials like Bidaai, Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori and Sasural Simar Ka is now married. Actress tied knot with Kirsh Pathak who is also actor and producer on October 6. Couple dated for a year before stepping into new phase of their lives. However couple has not shared any official photos of their marriage, but while talking about the new journey she told Bombay Times that, the moment they started living together, she felt his wife. Officially officially registering their marriage felt like a completely different experience.

Actress added, "I had goosebumps and butterflies in my stomach. He is everything I have wished for in a partner. I guess when you wait patiently, the right person comes along. I feel like our connection is beyond this lifetime. I have grown up so much in this relationship. I have made my share of mistakes, but Krish feels like my best decision. We are learning from each other every day and this marriage is truly a sense of partnership in every sense."

She recently shared that her court marriage was an intimate affair, with a larger wedding planned for December. Sara revealed she met Krish, an actor known for roles in POW: Bandi Yuddh Ke and Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, on a dating app a year ago. She felt an immediate connection upon seeing his photo, and their first meeting occurred the next day, where she expressed her desire for a serious relationship. Krish described their romance as a "Gen-Z" love story. Both recovering from previous heartbreaks, Krish, raised by a single mother, admitted he hadn't envisioned marriage for himself.

Sara, however, having admired her parents' strong relationship, always desired that stability. Krish added that he felt an instant attraction to Sara upon seeing her profile, and their meeting changed his perspective, leading him to pursue a committed relationship. Sara was earlier married to Ali merchant, who was her co-contestant in Bigg Boss 4 house. Her marriage lasted for two months after show ended