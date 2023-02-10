'I had my biggest fan moment': Karan Johar on meeting Mohanlal

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday penned a sweet note about his fan moment on meeting actor Mohanlal for the first time.

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a picture which he captioned, "I had my biggest fan moment when I met @mohanlal sir for the first time a few days ago...we were on a flight together to a family wedding and I remained awe struck right through..... having always believed that he is one of the BEST actors in Indian cinema what struck me most about him was his unflappable humility.....a Legend with a good heart .... It was my honour to meet you sir."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoeMmxrI33o/

For the airport look, Karan opted for baggy pants with a denim jacket and a black shirt. Mohanlal, on the other hand, wore a green printed shirt with black pants and sneakers.

Karan and Mohanlal took the same flight out of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Both the celebs attended the wedding of Gautam Madhavan, son of K Madhavan (President, The Walt Disney Company India and Star India) in Jaipur on Thursday.

Soon after Karan shared the picture, fans and friends flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Great mohan lal with great Karan sir," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "My favourite actor."

On the work front, Karan Johar will be soon making his directorial comeback with the upcoming romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in lead roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28, 2023.

Mohanlal, on the other hand, is currently busy working on 'Jailer', which stars Rajinikanth in the lead role.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor