"I have been labelled with many names": Rhea Chakraborty recalls her days of struggle

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 : One of the gang leaders on 'Roadies Season 19', actor Rhea Chakraborty recalled what she went through in the past and her days of struggle.

During the audition, Rhea sympathised with a contestant, Shuly Nadar, and discussed body positivity. The actress told how she decided to survive while recalling what she had to cope with throughout the difficult period.

She said that many people told her many things but she will not accept those labels or what people say about her. She said that she cannot keep thinking about what others tell her and can't let others dictate her life.

Rhea said, "A lot of people will say a lot of things. I have been labelled with many names, and many things have been said about me. But will I accept those labels? Kya main unke wajah se apne life me rukungi? Bilkul bhi nahi.... Let them go. Kaun hai woh?"

Shuly, a tremendously accomplished callisthenics athlete, shared her horrific experience of an abusive relationship and her persecution because of her skin colour. Her moving narrative brought tears to the eyes of all the gang leaders. Rhea also motivated her.

Rhea added, "Nothing is wrong with your colour, you are absolutely beautiful and strong. You deserve the best in life and jo bhi aapke sath hua, woh aapki galti nahi hai, unki galti hai."

'Roadies Season 19' airs on MTV.

