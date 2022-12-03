"I hope this love continues.." Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' wows audience in London

Sanjay Leela Bhansali attended a series of events as part of the BAFTA Awards campaign for Gangubai Kathiawadi and also discussed his career of 25 years in the film industry with students.

The filmmaker launched the campaign by speaking at a special, BAFTA Masterclass on November 28 at British Cinema. Marking the first-ever masterclass the director has delivered, the full house event took place at BAFTA's Princess Anne Theatre, hosted by Rachel Dwyer, British author and former professor of Indian Cultures and Cinema at SOAS, University of London.

The award-winning filmmaker then took part in a special conversation with British film critic, Mike McCahill, for the next generation of the world's leading creatives at Central Saint Martins, University of Arts London.

Bhansali has become the first Indian artist invited to speak at the world's highest-ranked fashion and art school, with former alumni including fashion designers such as the late Alexander McQueen, John Galliano, Kim Jones and Stella McCartney.

Attended by hundreds of students, the session took place in the eminent LVMH Theatre, where Bhansali talked about Fashion, Creative Direction and Costume Design in his films, which was explored in detail followed by a Q&A session with students.

Speaking about his experience of being in London, Bhansali said: "Speaking to audiences at the various events in London has been a wonderful experience for me. The BAFTA Masterclass took me back to my early days as a filmmaker. It was a thrilling experience to share my insights and interact with students at Central Saint Martins. Gangubai Kathiawadi continues to receive unprecedented love from audiences globally. I hope this love continues to pour our way."

'Bajirao Mastani' director also attended a red carpet screening of Gangubai Kathiawadi at The Prince Charles Cinema on November 30.

The filmmaker is set to attend numerous further events whilst in London as part of his BAFTA Awards campaign for Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt. The film is being submitted for BAFTA members' consideration in all categories including Best Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Leading Actress and Film Not in the English Language.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which was released in theatres on February 25, revolves around a girl sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.

Also, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is one of the films to enter the 100-crore club this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

