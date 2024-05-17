"I Just Really Love the Process of Creating Beautiful Music": Rohan Solomon

Having been in the music industry for more than two decades, Delhi-based artiste Rohan Solomon has seen its evolution up close. In an exclusive chat with Lokmat Times , Rohan Solomon opens up on his new state of the art post-production studio a pioneering Initiative in music production and education.

What inspired you to venture into establishing your own recording and post-production studio?

I have been fascinated by the art of music production for a very long time now. Year after year my obsession has just gotten deeper and deeper. I just really love the process of creating beautiful music inside a studio and the freedom of creativity that it allows us. This freedom of creativity is mainly what inspired me. It has been a dream of mine to own my own studio someday and now that dream has been realised.

Synergy is not just a studio but also houses the Synergy Audio Institutes for Music Education and Audio Engineering. Please tell us more about your vision behind integrating education into your studio space?

Yes, The Synergy Group has 3 verticals in total. In addition to the studio “Synergy Audio Productions” (SAP), we are also running our own Music Schools “Synergy Institute of Music” (SIM), and teaching Music Production and Audio Engineering “Synergy Audio Institute” (SAI). I learned music production and audio in New York and the program did not have a classroom vibe, we learned firsthand in a real functional studio.

This really helped me to get integrated with the entire system and learn things hands-on. I really wanted to create a similar vibe here at Synergy. So all the classes at “SAI” are conducted within the studio space where we have separate sessions for theory and practicals. Plus, they also get to attend real sessions with artists (provided that the artist allows it of course). This way they get a real sense of how the industry works and not simply the theoretical stuff. With your background in working alongside renowned artists and engineers like Michael Brauer, how do you aim to create a unique environment at Synergy HQ that sets it apart from other studios?

Having worked with amazing artists and engineers, I know that having great equipment gives the overall sounds that extra push to make it sound a notch above the rest. Having learned from a brilliant mentor and teacher like Michael Brauer, I learned that the main thing to focus on during production is the story that the artist is trying to tell. This could mean enhancing an emotion simply by choosing the right microphone or preamp or EQ or compressor. Having more choices gives us the flexibility of adding flavor and emotion right at the recording stage.

But having the best choices of equipment aside, I would say that our vibe is very welcoming and warm and that’s what people connect with. We offer a space with scenic views from our balcony, so people forget that they are in the city, plus we have sources of entertainment (like a pool table, Playstation Room, Piano, and coffee machine) in the common areas to allow the musicians to take a break and clear their head. It’s a great way to quickly refresh and recharge and then when you get back to work, you have all that energy back in your system.

Collaboration seems to be a significant aspect of your career, having worked with artists like John Legend and Anderson Paak. How do you envision Synergy HQ fostering collaboration within the music community?

I already see it becoming a beacon of creativity and hope for our music community. We have seen so many various artists collaborating with each other at our studio, it’s inspiring to see. To be a space that allows musicians the joy to create and experiment together is very encouraging. With each session, either myself or one of our other engineers always learn something cool just by being in the room and running the session. It truly has become a place (quoting one of my own songs … “where people come together”)

What do you hope musicians and content creators will take away from their experience at Synergy HQ?

The first thing that people always tell me is that this has set a new benchmark in the overall music industry. If people abroad can do it, then why can’t we? If studios in Mumbai can do it, then why can’t we? We’ve just raised the overall standards and offered something great to musicians and I’m glad for this because they deserve it. There is so much talent here, it just needs the right space and people to help nurture it and help it flourish.