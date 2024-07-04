"I knew it would be a challenge": Raghav Juyal on shooting action scenes post knee surgery in 'Kill'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 : Raghav Juyal, who is receiving praise for his villainous avatar in the upcoming high-octane action film 'Kill', revealed how he shot difficult action scenes post-knee surgery.

The film is helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar features Lakshya as a protagonist and Raghav Juyal in a villainous role. 'Kill' made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023.

Despite undergoing serious knee surgery before the shoot. Advised by his doctors to rest for at least six months and avoid strenuous activities, Raghav embraced the challenge to showcase his versatility as an actor and his unwavering commitment to his craft.

Sharing his experience, Raghav Juyal said, "When I was offered the role of the villain in 'Kill,' I saw it as a golden opportunity to push my boundaries and explore new dimensions as an actor. Despite the advice from my doctors to take it easy for six months post-surgery, I couldn't pass up this incredible chance. I knew it would be a challenge, but I was determined to prove that I could overcome any obstacle. The medical team on set was phenomenal, ensuring my safety and well-being throughout the shoot. Every high-adrenaline action scene was a testament to their expertise and my dedication. This experience has taught me the true meaning of perseverance and has deepened my love for the art of filmmaking. I hope my journey inspires others to never give up, no matter the odds."

On Wednesday, makers hosted a star-studded premiere of 'Kill'.

Recently, Lionsgate and 87Eleven Entertainment, the production companies behind the famous 'John Wick' franchise, have announced plans to develop an English-language remake of the Indian action thriller 'Kill.'

'Kill,' which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival's Midnight Madness section and later featured at the Tribeca Film Festival, tells the gripping story of army commando Amrit (portrayed by Lakshya) racing against time and armed adversaries on a New Delhi-bound train to rescue his beloved Tulika (played by Tanya Maniktala).

Chad Stahelski, Jason Spitz, and Alex Young of 87Eleven Entertainment will helm the remake, drawn by the original film's intense action sequences and compelling narrative, Deadline reported.

Nikhil delivers relentless action sequences that need to be seen by as wide an audience as possible," Stahelski commented adding "It's exciting to be developing an English-language versionwe have big shoes to fill."

The original film's cast, led by Lakshya and supported by Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala, has garnered praise for their performances, especially in the film's adrenaline-pumping action sequences set against the backdrop of a tense train journey.

The Hindi-language original is set for release in India on July 5, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor