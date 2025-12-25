"I like to vape": Former 'Nickelodeon' star Tyler Chase shares shocking addiction details

Los Angeles [US], December 25 : Former 'Nickelodeon' actor Tylor Chase has shared details about his life while living on the streets of Riverside, California.

Chase, who played Martin Qwerly on the popular show Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, recently spoke to a media outlet about his situation.

According to the New York Post, Chase was seen behind a 7-Eleven store in Riverside. He was wearing torn clothes, and his hands showed cuts and blisters. Dirt was also visible under his fingernails. During the interaction, he made it clear that he does not see himself as "homeless".

As per The New York Post, Chase, while speaking to a media outlet, spoke about drug use and openly listed the substances he is taking.

"I could use maybe a joint or a bong. Do you guys smoke weed?" he responded.

He also said that he vapes and takes several medicines. While speaking to the outlet, he said that he likes "vape", adding that he takes "Prozac, Adderall, Sudafed, Wellbutrin or also Zoloft."

Chase said that he received these drugs from a psychiatrist but said he has not been diagnosed with any mental health condition.

During the interview, Chase spoke about support from people around him. He said that his mother lives nearby and that he gets help from family, friends, and others in the area.

"I stay around here locally. My mom is here," he said. "I have a lot of good people helping me. It's not too shabby. A lot of people help out. It goes a long way."

He also spoke about charity and support services.

"I have family and friends, and the housing shelter assistance program. There's graceful charity from the grace of God's family people. That's a pretty chill aspect of it all. It's a true privilege, obviously."

Chase also told the media outlet that he is thinking about visiting his father in Georgia and may look for housing support there.

"I'm not really active homeless at this time, I'm thinking that I would like to go see my dad, relatively shortly, in the state of Georgia," he said. "I have the whole setup to stay out there, a room out there hopefully ... Probably a housing assistance program in Georgia most likely."

Chase was seen living on the streets of Riverside, California, in a video from September that recently went viral on social media, according to The New York Post.

In the video that went viral earlier this month, it showed a person asking him about his past work in television. Chase calmly said he had worked on Nickelodeon and named the show in which he played Martin Qwerly, a bright and talkative middle school student.

