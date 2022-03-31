"I loved being directed by Rajamouli Sir" Alia Bhatt quashes rumours on RRR

Unfollowing SS Rajamouli and deleting RRR pictures from social media, by Alia is creating a buzz in the industry. The reports are doing rounds in recent days that Alia is upset with SS Rajamouli for her limited screen time in the film and that’s why she deleted some posts related to the film from her Instagram and also unfflowed SS Rajamouli.

Now clarifing all the rumors, Alia Bhatt on her Instagram released a statment which reads, "In today's randomness, I've heard that I apparently deleted my RRR posts because I'm upset with the team. I sincerely request everyone not to make assumptions based on something as random as an Instagram grid. I ALWAYS realign old video posts from my profile grid because I prefer it to look less cluttered."

"I am eternally grateful that I got to be a part of the world of RR. I loved playing Sita, I loved being directed by Rajamouli Sir. I loved working with Tarak and Charan - I loved every single thing about my experience on this film" the statement further reads.

"The only reason I'm bothering to clarify this is because Rajamouli and the team have put in years of effort and energy to bring this beautiful film to life and I refuse to let any misinformation around the film and experience slide (sic)" the statement added.

The wait is finally over for the magnum opus RRR, the film has already reached the cinemas to create history. The film is based on the fictional tale of the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. RRR is based on the fictional tale of the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The film was formally announced in March 2018, with the launch and the principal photography of the film began in November 2018 in Hyderabad. The film was shot extensively across India, with a few sequences in Ukraine and Bulgaria. It has a soundtrack and background score is composed by M. M. Keeravani with cinematography by K. K. Senthil Kumar and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad. Sabu Cyril is the film's production designer whilst V. Srinivas Mohan supervised the visual effects.



