"I probably didn't work for a year": Dermot Mulroney talks of his belied expectations after 'My Best Friend's Wedding'

Washington [US], April 26 : Actor Dermot Mulroney has shared the reason for not getting any role after being part of 'My Best Friend's Wedding', reported People.

He recalled working in an iconic 1997 rom-com alongside Julia Roberts and Cameron Diaz and why he didn't get any role for a year after the release of the film.

"I was sitting there ready for the gift with purchase that was supposed to come along with being in a popular movie, and instead, I probably didn't work for a year," Mulroney told the New York Times. "I chalked it up to me being so tiny on the poster, the little guy on the cake. I thought, 'Gosh, you guys, if you'd made me a little bigger, maybe I could have gotten a job.' "

In this film, he played Michael, the childhood best friend of food critic Roberts' Jules. Although Jules has a crush on Michael after many years, he is shown engaged to 20-something billionaire Kimmy (Diaz), and she makes a plan to get him back.

Jules' attempts to disrupt the wedding failed, and the film concludes with Kimmy and Michael blissfully married. However, Jules nearly disrupts the wedding by expressing her love to Michael, leaving her to dance with her friend George (Rupert Everett) during the reception.

Despite receiving fewer opportunities following the '97 hit, Mulroney recently found rom-com success again when he featured as Sydney Sweeney's father in 'Anyone But You' and he offered his costar and the film's leading man Glen Powell some advice on how to escape the post-rom-com depression.

"I didn't want him to do what I did, which was minimize how important something is that might feel a little light or a little fluff when you're doing it," Mulroney said of Powell, 35. " 'What these movies mean to people,' I told Glen, 'will last for decades.' It will last until after you're gone in a way that maybe the other cool stuff he's doing won't. It has a different kind of absorption."

The success of My Best Friend's Wedding has followed its stars for years rumours of a sequel have circulated since the original came out, and both Mulroney and Roberts, 56, have said they would be onboard.

During an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen back in December 2023, Roberts was asked by a viewer to pick a movie of hers of which she'd love to make a follow-up.

"That's a really good question and I've never been asked it," Roberts said, before choosing 'My Best Friend's Wedding'.

"There's so many people in it," she said, noting she'd want "to see what they're doing and how Kimmy and Michael's marriage is going..."

After another WWHL viewer asked Roberts who she thought Michael should have chosen, Roberts answered without hesitation: "Well, I mean, of course, Jules. But he married Kimmy," reported People.

