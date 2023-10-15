"I shall never be able to visit it in person": Amitabh Bachchan on visiting Adi Kailash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the early hours of Sunday revealed that he shall never be able to visit the holy Adi Kailash in person.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Amitabh shared a picture of PM Modi's recent visit to the Parvati Kund and wrote, "T 4799 - The religiosity ..the mystery .. the divinity of Kailash Parbat, has been intriguing me for long .. and the tragedy is that I shall never be able to visit it in person."

https://twitter.com/SrBachchan/status/1713271958211871060

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently offered prayers and performed a puja at Parvati Kund in Pithoragarh. He also sought blessings from the holy Adi-Kailash at his abode. The site is renowned globally for its spiritual importance and unalloyed and breathtaking natural beauty.

Parvati Kund in Pithoragarh is one of India's most revered shrines. At an elevation of about 5,338 feet the Hindu pilgrimage site draws the faithful every year. The site has great spiritual significance and is believed to be the site where Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati meditated. Thousands of devotees come here to seek blessing from the divine couple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited Jageshwar Dham in Almora, offering prayers at the popular pilgrimage site.PM Modi performed a puja at one of the country's holiest and popular tourist sites, which is situated at a height of about 6200 feet. The Jageshwar Dham comprises about 224 stone temples.

Meanwhile, talking about Amitabh's work front, he will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born' alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

Apart from that, he also has a sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' and a courtroom drama film 'Section 84' in his kitty.

