"I should have stopped and slept for some time": Hemant Birje on meeting with an accident

Bollywood actor Hemant Birje’s car met with an accident on Pune-Mumbai Expressway. he actor, his wife Amana, and his daughter Reshma suffered minor injuries in the road accident. It is said that the actor was driving the car which rammed into the road divider on the expressway at Urse toll booth near Pune after he lost control of the vehicle. The family was on its way to Pune from Mumbai after visiting their close family members. Now Birje has revealed what exactly happened on that fateful night. Speaking about the same, the 'Adventures of Tarzan actor said, he was drowsy on medicines when he was driving his car which met with an accident on the Mumbai -Pune Expressway. have body pain, a few injuries on my forehead. My wife is also hurt. But God has been kind that we are alive,” says Birje.

Narrating the episode, Birje shares, “I had tablets for the viral fever. I was drowsy because of the medicine. Suddenly my eyes were shutting on the Express Highway. Once your close your eyes (then) right-left jo aaya usko thokte chale gaye.”Although Birje’s car crashed and was “outbalanced”, no one else was hurt. “The locals took us to the hospital. I was unconscious till then,” he recalls. Birje “regrets” driving despite him feeling drowsy. “Now when I think about it, I should have stopped and slept for some time. Pune was just 30 minutes away so I thought I’ll stretch it. I will reach home and sleep nicely. And it’s even written on those medicines that one shouldn’t drive after taking them. I didn’t read them,” he laments. Talking about Hemant's work front, the actor made an appearance in 1985 Babbar Subhash's 'Adventures of Tarzan'. He essayed the role of Tarzan in his debut film co-starring Kimi Katkar. Apart from ‘Adventures of Tarzan’, Hemant also collaborated with the popular actor Mithun Chakraborty in his films. They featured together in movies including Maa Kasam (1999), Chandaal (1998), Sher-E-Hindustan (1998), Suraj (1997), Hitler (1998), Galiyon Ka Badshah (1989), and many more. Apart from Hindi cinema, Hemant also appeared in several Malayalam and Telegu hits. He even worked with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the 2005 movie ‘Garv: Pride and Honour’.



