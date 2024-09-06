"I still don't feel it's real...": 'Call Me Bae' actor Lisa Mishra on her acting debut

New Delhi, September 6 : Indian-American singer and songwriter Lisa Mishra has made a place for herself in the music industry. She is known for her songs such as 'The Wakhra Song' from 'Judgementall Hai Kya', 'Nadaaniyaan' from 'The Sky Is Pink', among others. Now, the ace singer has made her acting debut with Ananya Panday starrer 'Call Me Bae'.

In a conversation with ANI, she spoke about her acting debut and experience with Ananya.

She said, "I still don't feel it's real, so everyday I wake up thinking if it's a dream or not."

Lisa added on how the casting happened and she got the project, "I've been working with the casting director Panchami Ghavri for a long time. She told me a series is coming up and there is a role for me. I was very excited about it. But, here you are not given the role, just the brief has been provided and you have to do your audition and do the scene and hope for the best. It was just a process of waiting and auditioning as it is for anybody who isn't naturally in this space already, I am not a trained actor, so obviously there's lots and lots of failed attempts until the right one clicks."

With Ananya Panday leading the cast as Bella Bae Chowdhary, the series also features actors Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

Lisa has all the praises for Ananya and sharing her working experience with the 'Student of the Year 2' actor,, she said, "Ananya is so hard working. She is someone who not only is prepared for herself, she memorizes everybody's lines and if there's a moment that I'm forgetting something and I'm supposed to deliver it a certain way, she reminds me constantly. She reminds everybody, 'oh, this was your line'. It shows how prepared she is."

The ace singer added that "People don't realize how prepared and seasoned she is. I'm just lucky to be opposite her."

Coming back to her role in the series, she shared that it was challenging and she attended workshops and learned the right accent to make the character look realistic on screen.

"I did workshops for this privately. We did workshops again with my director, quite a few times, because for Collin, it was important that I sound like I live in Mumbai and I don't sound so American all the time."

She continued saying that the more challenging part was to get into the skin of this character.

"It was more challenging to be this character than it was to do the accent switch. I think that was easier. The character is very multi dimensional. She's empowered, but she's also very broken inside. And I think what attracted me to this role was that I get to play a woman who has lots and lots of different parts to her. The biggest challenge was actually living the character and becoming this character"

The actor shared that it is a best period for her did her acting debut with the series and recently released her debut full length album 'Sorry, I'm Late'.

Talking about the same, she said, "It took me six years to come with a project of my own. This album is a complete set of all stories from my life. Every song is about a experience I had."

Talking about 'Call Me Bae', it is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra are Executive Producers,.The series stars Ananya Panday in her OTT debut.Written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair and directed by Collin D'Cunha.

'Call Me Bae' released on Prime Video.

