"I think fashion future is bright": Fatima Sana Shaikh praises emerging talents at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024

New Delhi [India], October 10 : The vibrant world of fashion took center stage on Day 2 of Lakme Fashion Week, held in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) at The Grand in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

One of the shows saw the unveiling of the 'Chor Bazar' collection by two of NIF (New York Institute of Fashion) talented students, Chetan Mali and Mahendra Choudhary, capturing the essence of a bustling marketplace known for its eclectic blend of vintage treasures and sustainable practices.

The 'Chor Bazar' collection stood out with its unique retro aesthetics, drawing inspiration from the diverse offerings of the iconic marketplace.

The designers aimed to celebrate not just fashion but the stories woven into every piece, resonating with the audience present.

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, graced the runway as the showstopper wearing a stunning creation from the duo.

She looked radiant in a perfectly fitted ivory outfit that featured an off-white shirt paired with a flared skirt, cinched at the waist with a bold brown belt.

Her minimalistic approach to makeup, combined with sleek hair and elegant gold jewelry, highlighted her breathtaking beauty.

Reflecting on her experience, Fatima shared, "It was very endearing to see all the designers. It's a great initiative. I love that it's their first show; they were quite nervous, just like leaves shaking in the wind. It was lovely to walk for them. I think the future is bright; it is nice to see all the young designers expressing their own voices."

Expressing her gratitude for the opportunity, she shared with ANI, "FDCI has given a great opportunity to young designers to showcase their talent, and I feel very fortunate to be a part of their journey."

When questioned about her off-screen fashion preferences, Fatima revealed, "Usually, I prefer to wear sarees, but I don't really follow any trends. Typically, by the time I hear about a trend, it has already passed," she chuckled.

As for her upcoming projects, she mentioned, "I am very excited for a project that is coming soon. I don't know if I can talk about it; I've read about it somewhere, but I'm not sure if I can disclose it. But I am very excited."

"Next year, everything will come out. I have worked a lot this year; everything will come!" she added during a conversation with ANI.

Adding to the emotional depth of the event, Punit Surekha from the NIF New York Institute of Fashion took a moment to congratulate the emerging designers and express gratitude towards Fatima for her support.

He remarked, "I would like to congratulate all the designers who have been selected by the jury of the Lakme Fashion Week. I would like to thank Fatima, who came all the way from Mumbai to represent our students' collection."

The evening also featured a heartfelt tribute to Ratan Tata, recognizing his substantial contributions to the business landscape and the legacy of the Tata Group.

The connection between Lakme and Ratan Tata dates back to the brand's acquisition by Tata Group in the 1990s, under which it experienced significant growth in the Indian cosmetics market.

The festivities kicked off with Pero, founded by Aneeth Arora, presenting a whimsical collection inspired by the beloved character Hello Kitty.

Arora expressed her joy, stating, "I am so happy and honoured to celebrate Pero's 15th anniversary by opening Lakme Fashion Week. This collection, in particular, is very close to my heart as it is a celebration of our collective childhood nostalgia reinterpreted in our own quirky style. Think cottage core but with a twist."

The runway was alive with models showcasing flowing silhouettes and relaxed fits, complemented by dance performances that engaged the audience in a unique way beyond the conventional catwalk.

As the event unfolds, anticipation builds for the grand finale by renowned designer Rohit Bal, scheduled for October 13.

