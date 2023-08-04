"I try to break barriers that prevent mothers from openly embracing breastfeeding," says Neha Dhupia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 : Actor Neha Dhupia, the mother of two children, has always been vocal about breastfeeding.

On the International Breastfeeding Week in 2019, she launched a campaign titled Freedom To Feed that focused at providing the freedom to new mothers to feed their babies without any judgements in public.

Amid the ongoing World Breastfeeding Week, Neha is gearing up to lead a powerful conversation on this vital topic. She will be hosting live sessions with prominent celebrity mothers, including Bipasha Basu, Gauhar Khan, Masoom Minawala, and Dia Mirza.

The live discussions will shed light on their personal breastfeeding journeys, sharing insights, and addressing common misconceptions related to nursing.

Taking about it, Neha said in a statement, "As a mother of two wonderful kids, Guriq and Mehr, I have personally experienced the challenges and joys of breastfeeding. It's an incredibly empowering journey, but it's also essential to recognize that every mother's journey is unique and should be celebrated without judgment or shame."

She added, "Through my initiative, 'Freedom To Feed,' I aim to shed light on this crucial aspect of motherhood and break the barriers that prevent mothers from openly embracing this natural process. This cause is incredibly close to my heart, and I am determined to educate, dispelling the myths, and fostering a more supportive and inclusive environment for all mothers”.

Neha married actor Angad Bedi in a private ceremony in Gurudwara on May 2018. The couple was blessed with their first daughter Mehr in November of the same year. They welcomed their second child Guriq in October 2021.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor