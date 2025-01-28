‘I Walk the Talk’: Kangana Ranaut’s Vision of Meaningful Cinema Shines in Emergency

Post the release of her film Emergency, Kangana Ranaut shared a powerful reflection on her not so smooth journey with the film.Talking about her conviction towards her film Emergency Kangana said, “It should be very clear from my work that if I have criticized people or pointed out issues in the film industry for making atrocious films, or if I have objectified women, then I walk the talk. It’s not just about walking the talk, I can make a fine film.”

She further added, “I can show an elderly woman with grace and dignity. I can also make a world-class film in that language. So, I walk the talk. First of all, I think that should be acknowledged as a person, as an artist. That is the need of the hour, and that is what I deserve.” Her words resonated with her unwavering dedication to creating meaningful and authentic cinema. Kangana’s commitment to creating work that reflects her values was evident, not just in Emergency, but in her entire career. She made it clear that her artistic integrity is non-negotiable and that her film speaks for itself.

“If I gain anything from this film, it will be because I walk the talk. I have never, ever thought that, 'Okay, I am like that, but this is my film; I walk the talk. I used to do this,'" she added, stressing that her actions and her craft will always speak louder than words. For Kangana, Emergency is a testament to her dedication to pushing boundaries and maintaining authenticity, no matter the challenges. “There is nothing more to say. My film speaks for itself, and elaborating more on this is just a waste of time. There is no need for it.”

