I want a family with you: Britney Spears pens heartfelt wish for beau Sam Asghari
Pop singer Britney Spears wants to have "a family" with her fiance Sam Asghari.
On Sam's birthday, Britney, on Friday, took to Instagram and penned a sweet wish for the former.
"Happy Birthday to my Fiance ... I love you so much ... I want a family with you ... I want it all with you," she wrote.
Alongside the heartfelt note, the 'Lucky' hitmaker dropped an adorable picture with Sam against the backdrop of a beautiful seaside sunset.
Britney's birthday wish left Sam extremely happy.
Reacting to the post, he commented, "Millions of things to wish for. I only have one wish."
Britney is already a mother to two teen kids with ex-husband Kevin Federline - Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, and now she is all set to have baby number three.
