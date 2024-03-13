"I want to encourage all young students": Karishma Tanna turns showstopper for budding designers at Lakme Fashion Week

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 : Actor Karishma Tanna turned showstopper for the Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD) Launchpad segment on Day 1 of Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

The actress who closed the show for the Gen-next talent Yash Gada looked fabulous in her stunning dress.

Gada's collection was called Dhagedaar Denim, the 1970s, denim trend.

Talking to media persons, Karishma said, "I'm always excited to be a part of Lakme and encourage all the young students who aspire to become designers one day. And I know how the dream works. I know the passion they have. So I like to encourage each and everybody. And the moment I got to know that I had to work for a very talented designer, Yash, I was very happy. I'm like, I am going to keep that day free and I am going to walk the ramp for them. So they are charged up and working passionately every day.

"I was seeing from backstage all the outfits, the models and I just love it. They are so innovative, so different and so fresh," Karishma said.

She added, "I give importance to students and I want to give importance to them because, for big designers, any artist, any celebrity can walk. For them, to encourage them, it's a big thing. To come in the market, to come on the platform where they deserve. So for that, I like to encourage them and that's why I'm here. I follow any fashion in which I feel good and comfortable. I follow that."

Karishma also shared a video on her Instagram handle and wrote, "About today ,1st day 1st show @lakmefashionwk"

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI commenced on Wednesday and will conclude on March 17 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Karishma Tanna, she bagged the Critics Best Actress (Web Series) award for her role in 'Scoop' at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards (DPIFF) 2024.

She bagged the 'Best Lead Actress' award for 'Scoop' at the Busan Film Festival 2023 as well.

She played the role of Jagruti Pathak, a journalist seeking justice in a politically volatile country in the web show.

In response to her win, Karishma expressed her gratitude and enthusiasm, stating, "I am truly humbled and elated by this recognition at the Busan Film Festival. It has been an incredible journey bringing Jagruti Pathak to life in 'Scoop.' Big thank you to the Netflix and Hansal Sir for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. This award belongs to the entire team who worked tirelessly to make this project a reality. I am immensely grateful to my fans for their unwavering support, and I hope to continue pushing boundaries and delivering powerful performances in the future."

'Scoop', created by Hansal Mehta, is a character-driven drama adapted from the book 'Behind Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison' by Jigna Vora. The series delves into the gripping journey of Jagruti Pathak, a crime journalist whose life takes a turn when she is charged with the murder of fellow journalist Jaideb Sen.The show takes on a rollercoaster ride as Jagruti finds herself in a prison cell alongside the very individuals she once reported on.

Karishma, prior to 'Scoop' gained fame for her stint in 'Bigg Boss 8'. She was the first runner-up. She first came into the limelight with Balaji Telefilms' soap opera on Star Plus, 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and was known for her fun character, Indu in the show.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor