I was in pain": Dulquer Salmaan reveals a old lady touched him inappropriately,

Guns & Gulaabs star Dulquer Salmaan recently opened up about a few “bizarre” incidents where his fans touched him inappropriately. The actor recalled two of these incidents and said that one of them actually left him in pain. In an interaction, when YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia asked him if he’s had any weird interactions with fans, Dulquer shared, “An older woman, while taking pictures, has sneaked a peck on my cheek. Not very appropriate, but they are sweet. But I am not even looking there, I am posing for the picture and (suddenly there’s a peck). Sometimes it catches you by surprise.” The actor shared his experiences while promoting his latest show Guns & Gulaabs.

The actor remembered yet another incident when a female fan grabbed his backside and he froze. He shared, “Yes, again an older lady, I don’t know why… And it was very awkward and very bizarre. Like she squeezed and I was in pain. I don’t think it was that kind of a grab, I don’t know what…. and she was way older. I don’t know what it meant and I was on stage and a lot of people were standing there and I was like ‘aunty please come and stand here’. I held her…”The actor then wondered why people would do such things. He said, “A lot of times, people don’t know where to keep their hands. Sometimes it is on your behind. But this was… in the pictures, I was trying to smile and I (was wondering) what is happening and I didn’t know how to get out of it.” Dulquer then shared how he does the same thing with his friends and when they react with ‘What are you doing?’ he tells them, “This is what I go through! Imagine this and tell me why people do this? There is no answer, I don’t know what it is…” DQ added, “This is what I remember, the pain that I went through”. Meanwhile, on the work front, Dulquer will next also be seen in the film King of Kotha. It is scheduled to release on August 24 this year.



