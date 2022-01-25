'I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this', Taylor Swift calls out Damon Albarn for criticizing her writing

Eleven-time Grammy-winner Taylor Swift has slammed musician Damon Albarn for saying that she doesn't write her songs.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Swift wrote, "I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don't have to like my songs but it's really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW."

"PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering," the 'Red' star wrote after the Blur frontman discredited her writing.

The 32-year-old singer's response came after Damon's statement in an interview to the Los Angeles Times was published on Sunday night.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, in that interview, the 53-year-old British musician explained how hard it is to play a concert behind a piano rather than as part of a band.

"You can't hide behind anything. You learn whether the songs are any good or whether they were popular at the time because of the sound and the attitude," the musician who fronted the rock band Blur and co-founded and performed as part of the group Gorillaz, said.

"It's a day of reckoning -- and one, to be honest, that not much modern music could withstand," he added while telling about his January 24 Walt Disney Concert Hall performance.

Damon also challenged the interviewer to name a musician who is not relying on sound and attitude, to which he offered Taylor Swift's name as an "excellent songwriter."

Denying that, Damon alleged that Swift "doesn't write her own songs," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

He also claimed that the 'Folklore' artist co-writes her music, that doesn't count.

"Co-writing is very different to writing. I'm not hating on anybody, I'm just saying there's a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes. ... A really interesting songwriter is Billie Eilish and her brother. I'm more attracted to that than to Taylor Swift. It's just darker -- less endlessly upbeat. Way more minor and odd. I think she's exceptional," Damon said in that interview.

The 53-year-old musician's statements went viral and drew heavy criticism from Swift's fans and fellow celebrities from the music industry.

Swift's close friend and longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff also slammed Damon on Twitter by writing, "I've never met Damon Albarn and he's never been to my studio but apparently, he knows more than the rest of us about all those songs Taylor writes and brings in. If you were there ... cool ... go off. if not ... maybe .... shut the fuck up?"

After realizing that his statement given in the interview has been garnering him a serious backlash, Damon walked back his statement and apologized to Swift by tweeting, "I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand."

For the unversed, music icon Taylor Swift has won 11 Grammy Awards from 41 nominations, including three albums of the year nods and multiple for her songwriting talents.

The 32-year-old singer is the sole credited songwriter of her 2010 release, 'Speak Now', her third studio album.

( With inputs from ANI )

