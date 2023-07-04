"I was targeted": Akanksha Puri accuses Salman Khan of being baised on Bigg Boss OTT

Akanksha Puri was recently ousted from Bigg Boss OTT 2. She was nominated along with Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar. The three were called to the activity area, post which host Salman Khan announced that Akanksha has got the least votes. She was asked to leave from there without getting a chance to meet the housemates or interacting with Salman. This, as per the actor, was a humiliating eviction, and she should have been shown some respect.

In her interview with Indian Express, Akanksha said that she felt targeted on the show from day 1. The actor was termed ‘picture perfect’ and ‘flawless’ on the premiere episode and the evicted contestant believes that the same was continuously used for her. “I had no friends, no alliance in the house. Also, I entered the show two days late and then spent three days in jail and hence never got a chance to showcase my game. I had no bed in the house for 14 days, I don’t know why I was given this added punishment,” she shared.

Akanksha Puri spoke about her elimination and shared how she felt humiliated by the manner of her eviction. “Every contestant gets a chance to speak to Salman sir and even the housemates. I wasn’t given the chance and before I could even react, I was brought out of the house. It was so insulting and it made me question why was everything against me. Salman sir did not even speak to me during the Weekend Ka Vaar. I felt side-lined absolutely and it was hurting. But I took everything that came my way in my stride but it was too much to handle. They never let me play my game,” the actor added. However, Akanksha shared that she has no regrets about signing up for the show, and has no complaints from the makers.