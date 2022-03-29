"I was wrong": Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock for slapping him at the Oscars

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars for cracking a joke at the expense of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith was the talking point of this year's Academy Awards. . The whole controversy began when comedian Rock joked about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head at the 94th Academy Awards. This led Smith to go up on stage and slap Rock. Not only this but he even shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your fu**ing mouth!" after returning to his seat. Many were shocked to see what happened during the 94th Academy Awards and soon social media got filled with reactions.

Now Will Smith issued an apology to the comedian, to the academy and to viewers at home, saying he was “out of line” and that his actions are “not indicative of the man I want to be. ”Taking to his Instagram handle, Will Smith issued a public apology. He wrote a letter that read, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," he wrote naming Chris Rock in the Instagram post. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness," he added. Smith was announced Best Actor at the Oscars, a few minutes after the incident.