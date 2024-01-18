"I will represent my ancestors": Anupam Kher on attending Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 : Actor Anupam Kher will be attending the Ram Temple Pran Pratishta ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

Expressing his excitement, Kher, on Thursday took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a video in which he can be seen reciting a poem on Lord Ram.

He also penned a long note in Hindi which reads, "Jai Shri Ram! I will represent my ancestors and especially my grandfather Pandit Amarnath ji in Ayodhya on 22nd January! All of them dreamed of establishing Ram temple! All my Kashmiri Hindu brothers and sisters will be with me in spirit!"

https://twitter.com/AnupamPKher/status/1747820070221541576

"Shri Ram Lalla's return to Ayodhya instills the confidence that anyone who has left one of his Avadhpuri somewhere, will surely find it one day. It is the blessings of Shri Ram that I got the opportunity to participate in this historic event, and I have got an opportunity to share this happiness with you. I will pray for you all too," he added.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Hariharan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have also received the invitation for the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on Tuesday, a week before the main ceremony. General secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai said the Ram temple will be open for 'darshan' for the general public from January 23.

"The 'Pran Prathishtha' is expected to conclude by 1 pm. PM Modi and others present on the occasion will express their thoughts after the ceremony. As per tradition, gifts in 1000 baskets have come from Nepal's Janakpur and areas of Mithila. On Jan 20 and 21 darshan will remain closed to public," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started an 11-day special ritual in the run-up to the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala at the temple at Ayodhya.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor