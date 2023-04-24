'IB 71' actor Vidyut Jammwal says he's very friendly, accessible

Mumbai, April 24 Actor Vidyut Jammwal, who plays an Intelligence Bureau (IB) agent in his upcoming film 'IB 71', has shared that he got the chance to work with those whom he always wanted to collaborate with, be it the technic or the actors.

The film is Vidyut's maiden production and being a producer gave him a greater control on the film and its daily working.

"For this film, I got a chance to work with all those people whom I wanted to work with for a long long time, be it the technic, the actors, the entire team of the film. So, guys thank you to all of you for being a part of 'IB 71'."

On Monday, the makers of the film launched its trailer. The over two-minute clip, shows Vidyut and his co-actor Anupam Kher planning it out on how to keep the nation safe from an attack by Pakistan in 1971.

The trailer is a glimpse into some thrilling scenes which include saving an airplane from crashing and what Vidyut does best beating up bad guys.

Talking about the film, the actor said: "IB 71 is a story about the most classified mission that gave us advantage in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. I am thrilled to bring this story of our IB (Intelligence Bureau) officers who are the true unsung heroes of India."

The actor also mentioned that he functions on trust and never doubts those approaching him as is very accessible and friendly. He said: "Jo bhi aayega apna dost hai, aur paas aayega apna best friend hai (anyone who comes to me, I look them up as a friend or a best depending on the proximity). This world works on trust and I'm sure we all have the window of trust always open. So why should I doubt anyone or be afraid of them?"

The film's trailer launch was attended by director Sankalp Reddy, Vishal Jethwa, Dalip Tahil, Danny Sura and Niharica Raizada.

The film is produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Abbas Sayyed, and co-produced by Aditya Shastri, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana.

The film is directed by national award winner Sankalp Reddy with the story by Aditya Shastri and the screenplay by Storyhouse Films LLP.

The film is slated for a theatrical release on May 12.



aa/pgh

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor