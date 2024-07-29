ICW: Lisa Ray opens Rahul Mishra's show on 'Afreen Afreen' song

New Delhi [India], July 29 : After a long hiatus, actor Lisa Ray on Sunday returned to the ramp and that too with ace designer Rahul Mishra's show at India Couture Week 2024.

Lisa's walk set off a wave of nostalgia among the audience as she strutted down the runway, swaying to her iconic 'Afreen Afreen' song being sung by the musicians live.

She looked stunning in saree-gown designed by Rahul. The exquisite outfit featured a captivating peacock-themed train.

Lisa represented Rahul Mishra's 'Nargis' collection which highlights the designer's intimate bond with nature and its various experiences, including caressing the flowers and fruit in a garden and listening to the birds chirping.

Rahul did his best to showcase his love for flora and fauna via his ensembles. From sarees to lehengas to pant suits, Rahul managed to weave the magic of nature through his craftsmanship.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara and actor Roshni Chopra among several notable personalities were present at the show.

India Couture Week, which kick started on July 24, will take place till July 31. Falguni Shane Peacock will present their collection on the final day.

