'Identity' starring Tovino Thomas, Trisha Krishnan enters last leg of shooting

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 : The production team of directors Anas Khan and Akhil Paul's Malayalam movie, 'Identity,' starring Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan, has wrapped its recent shooting schedule in Erode and is now preparing to commence the next and final shooting schedule.

The producers celebrated finishing the schedule by posting several pictures from the set on their Instagram account on Saturday.

Alongside the behind-the-scenes photos, one of the directors, Akhil Paul, wrote a caption that read, "Nailed down another schedule @Erode..."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6QmVSdOezX/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Apart from this, the director also wrote about how crucial scenes for the movie were filmed during this schedule. The team worked non-stop, shooting around the clock, enduring temperatures reaching 42°C in Erode. The director also stated that only a few more shooting schedules are left for the film.

"Filmed some core sequences involving fire, dust and vehicles over a beautiful dry landscape. With continuous night shoots and back-to-back day shoots under the blazing sun of Erode at 42 degree celsius, this one was indeed an adventurous schedule! Yes, we're stepping into the final leg of shooting IDENTITY. 99 Days. Another schedule down. Only a few more to go...," he added.

The Malayalam film Identity, directed by Anas Khan and Akhil Paul, marks their second collaboration with Tovino Thomas after their previous movie, Forensic, in 2020. Forensic was a psychological thriller where Tovino played a medico-legal advisor to the police, assisting in solving a series of kidnapping mysteries in the city.

Identity also featured a talented ensemble cast including Mamta Mohandas, Saiju Kurup, Renji Panicker, Reba Monica John, and others in important roles. The film was a success in cinemas and was later remade into Hindi with the same title, starring Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor