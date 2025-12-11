Idris Elba plans to swap acting for direction

Los Angeles, Dec 11 English actor Idris Elba has shared that he is planning to get into direction full-time. He shared that he will leave acting gigs to focus on directing "eventually".

The 53-year-old star is promoting short film ‘Dust To Dreams’, and while it may be his first venture behind the camera since 2018, he shared that is where he sees his future, rather than on screen, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Speaking at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, he said, quoted by ‘Daily Mail Online’, "I'm hoping that my fan base as an actor isn't mad at me”.

“Eventually I want to transfer to be a director fully. I've been acting for a long time. I love it still, but I think directing allows me to flex slightly different muscles and just be a part of the set in a different way. I really enjoy it”, he added.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the actor’s next film as a director is ‘This Is How It Goes’, which is based on a 2005 film by Neil LaBute and was shot in Ghana.

He said, “The original is about a Black man married to a white woman, and a white man comes to move into their house, and it’s about what happens to their relationship. I bought the rights to the film and transposed the story. So it’s a white man married to a Black woman, and a Black man comes to live in their house. It’s an incredible examination of marriage, trust, and race”.

Idris Elba is known for his commanding screen presence and effortless charisma. Rising to global prominence with his intense performance as Stringer Bell in ‘The Wire’, he later cemented his status through roles in ‘Luther’, ‘Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom’, and major Hollywood franchises like ‘Thor’ and ‘Fast & Furious’.

He blends physicality with emotional nuance, shifting seamlessly between gritty drama and blockbuster action. Beyond acting, he is an accomplished DJ and producer, often performing under the name DJ Big Driis. His career reflects a commitment to diverse storytelling, creative experimentation, and cultural influence.

